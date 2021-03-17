Storm Team 11: Showers and thunderstorms overnight into Thursday – Some could be severe

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorm most likely arriving after midnight. Some for the storms could be strong to severe through the early morning with the possibility for damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and hail along with heavy rainfall. The low will be 54 degrees.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee through Thursday afternoon. Winds could gut to 70 mph in those areas.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with the threat for showers and thunderstorms in the morning then again during the afternoon and early evening hours. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. The high will be 73 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 70% chance of rain. The low will be cooler at 43 degrees.

Friday will start cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Look for afternoon clearing with a cool high at 54 degrees.

