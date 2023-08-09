The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies are forecast overnight with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times overnight. The low will be near 67 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy early in the day along with gusty winds. The high will be near 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a few showers possible early. The low will be 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a few scattered thunderstorms early. The low will be 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 83 degrees.

