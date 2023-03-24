The Storm Team 11 Forecast : We will see a few showers and a possible thunderstorm across the area through 2 AM. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for the Tri-Cities with a 30% chance of rain through midnight. Winds will be from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph. The low will be near 57 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday morning. Some of the storms could produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall. We will then see a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of scattered showers through the afternoon into the evening. The chance of rain is 60%. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 degrees. A High Wind Warning is in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee. Sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 65 mph will be possible. The high will be 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 46 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 47 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a high near 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a slight chance of rain. The low will be 43 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a slight chance of a shower. The high will be 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with chilly low temperatures. The low will be 35 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 62 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 65 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night and Friday. The low will be 46 with a high on Friday near 72 degrees.

Have a great weekend!