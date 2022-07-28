The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and a few possible thunderstorms. Storms could produce locally heavy rainfall which could result in localized flash flooding. The low will be near 70 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Storms will start early in the morning across Kentucky and southwest Virginia then late morning into the afternoon for the rest of the region. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times which will result in localized flash flooding. Flood Watches remain in effect through Friday night. The high Friday will be 83 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chance of rain is 50%. The low will be 69 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with a high of 83 degrees. The chance of rain Saturday is 60%.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Sunday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. High temperatures will be near 85 Wednesday and 87 on Thursday with overnight low temperatures in the middle 60’s.

Have a great night!