The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 57 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 70% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. The high will be cooler at 66 degrees.

Skies clear Tuesday night with a chance of patchy frost. The low will be 38 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 64 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a slight chance for patchy frost. The low will be near 37 degrees.

Thursday will be cloudy and cool with a high of 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 44 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 20% chance of a few thunderstorms. The high will be near 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 49 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 72 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with a low near 53 and a high on Sunday near 76 degrees. The chance of rain Sunday is 50%.

We keep scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Sunday night an Monday. The chance of rain on Monday is 50%. The low Sunday night will be mild at 55 degrees with a high on Monday near 78 degrees.

