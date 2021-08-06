Showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday afternoon and evening – The warm up starts Sunday into next week

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for the overnight. Low 62.

Our next weather maker will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area late Saturday morning into the afternoon and evening. The rain chance is 50%. The high will be 85 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 20% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High 88.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 66 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and hot with just a 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 90 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Monday night with a low near 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and hot temperatures are forecast tor Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening hours. The high will be 90 degrees.

Moisture levels will remain high by the middle and end of next week keeping the chance of showers and thunderstorms across the region.

We will have a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region next Thursday with an afternoon high near 86 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also expected on Friday of next week with a high near 86 degrees.

Have a great weekend!