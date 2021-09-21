Showers and thunderstorms likely for Wednesday with heavy rain possible – Much cooler Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The low will be near 63 degrees.

A strong cold front will move across the area tomorrow and will bring with it showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. Temperatures behind the front will be much cooler with readings in the 60’s Thursday afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with an 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 72 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be near 50 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a slight chance of an early morning shower. The high will be cool at 66 degrees.

Clearing skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 43 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and mild with a high of 70 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 44 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday and Sunday as high pressure dominates the area. High temperatures both days will be in the low to middle 70’s with overnight low temperatures in the middle and upper 40’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 76 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 79 degrees.

