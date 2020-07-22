Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday afternoon, some could be strong to severe

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps a few clouds on the horizon tonight with a 30% chance for a few scattered showers and even a thunderstorm. Low 68.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and early evening. A few storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds and some hail along with locally heavy rainfall. The high will be 89 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87.

Have a great night!

