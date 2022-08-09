The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies overnight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 68 degrees.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for eastern Kentucky through 8 PM Wednesday night. This includes Letcher and Leslie counties.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The high will be 83 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the late afternoon. The high will be 82 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with just a 20% chance of a stray shower. The high will be 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 82 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of showers late. The high will be near 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 79 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. The low will be near 60

Monday night with a high on Tuesday near 80 degrees. The chance of rain on Tuesday is 50%.

Have a great night!