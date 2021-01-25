Showers and T-Storms overnight with a Spring-like afternoon Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps the clouds, fog and scattered showers and possible thunderstorms overnight with a low near 50 degrees.

Look for cloudy skies and a few scattered showers early Tuesday with clearing skies through the late morning. Sunny skies are forecast for the afternoon with a high of 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Wednesday will start with some sunshine followed by cloudy skies and a chance of rain. Rain will quickly change to snow Wednesday evening and continue through the early morning hours of Thursday. The high Wednesday will be 58 with a high on Thursday near 37 degrees. We could see some snowfall accumulations across the higher elevations with even a chance of a light accumulation across some of the lower elevations.

