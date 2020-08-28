Showers and Storms possible Friday afternoon with the potential for heavy rains after midnight Friday night

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps cloudy skies overnight with a slight chance of a shower. Low 68.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon. High 86.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with tropical rains moving in after midnight. Rainfall could become locally heavy. Low 79.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Saturday morning as the remnants of Laura move across the area. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times with possible wind gusts to 20 to 45 mph. There will also be a slight chance of an isolated tornado. We keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast for the late afternoon into the evening. The high will be 78 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 82.

