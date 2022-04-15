The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a 70% chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm overnight. The chance of rain is 70%. The low will be near 46 degrees.

Cloudy skies, showers and a possible thunderstorm are forecast for Saturday morning with clearing skies during the afternoon. The chance of rain is 60% early in the day. The high will be 68 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 42 degrees.

Easter Sunday will be sunny and mild with a high near 66 degrees.

Clouds increase late Sunday night with a 20% chance of rain late. The low will be 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 50% chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be near 60 degrees.

Skies clear Monday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high near 60 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 34 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 44 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 76 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 78 degrees.

Have a Happy Easter!