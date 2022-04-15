The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies overnight with a 70% chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm overnight.  The chance of rain is 70%.  The low will be near 46 degrees. 

Cloudy skies, showers and a possible thunderstorm are forecast for Saturday morning with clearing skies during the afternoon.  The chance of rain is 60% early in the day.  The high will be 68 degrees. 

Clear skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 42 degrees. 

Easter Sunday will be sunny and mild with a high near 66 degrees. 

Clouds increase late Sunday night with a 20% chance of rain late.  The low will be 45 degrees. 

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 50% chance of showers and a possible thunderstorm.  The high will be near 60 degrees. 

Skies clear Monday night with a low of 38 degrees. 

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high near 60 degrees. 

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 34 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 72 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 44 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a 20% chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm.  The high will be 76 degrees. 

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 78 degrees.

Have a Happy Easter!