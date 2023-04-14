The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. The low will be near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 75 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will ne near 75 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers early Sunday night with clearing skies late. The low will be near 39 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a slight chance of a late day shower. The high will be near 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 38 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 75 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower. The high will be warm at 80 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 83 degrees.

Have a great night!