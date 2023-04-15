The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for increasing clouds tonight with a low of 53 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of rain. Scattered showers through the morning with a chance of thunderstorms through the early afternoon. The region does have a chance of seeing a strong thunderstorm, but the main threats will be strong wind, locally heavy downpours and the possibility of some small hail. The high will be 74 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We could see a few lingering scattered showers Sunday night with clearing skies late. The low will be near 39 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of a spot shower. The high will be near 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 38 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a slight chance of a late-day shower. The high will be 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low be 45 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high near 78 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 80 degrees.

Rain is back in the forecast on Friday with a 50% chance of rain and a high of 81 degrees.

And for next Saturday, rain continues to push through the region with a 60% chance of rain and a high of 75 degrees.

Have a great night!