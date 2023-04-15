The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for increasing clouds tonight with a low of 53 degrees.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of rain. Scattered showers through the morning with a chance of thunderstorms through the early afternoon. The region does have a chance of seeing a strong thunderstorm, but the main threats will be strong wind, locally heavy downpours and the possibility of some small hail. The high will be 74 degrees.
We could see a few lingering scattered showers Sunday night with clearing skies late. The low will be near 39 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of a spot shower. The high will be near 63 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 38 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a slight chance of a late-day shower. The high will be 66 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low be 45 degrees.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high near 78 degrees.
Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 48 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 80 degrees.
Rain is back in the forecast on Friday with a 50% chance of rain and a high of 81 degrees.
And for next Saturday, rain continues to push through the region with a 60% chance of rain and a high of 75 degrees.
Have a great night!