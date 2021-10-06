Showers and possible thunderstorms overnight into Thursday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue through Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 70% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight with areas of patchy dense fog.. The low will be near 64 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms including the morning hours. The high will be 75 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 58 to 60 degrees.

We will keep variable cloudy skies on Friday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be 74 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday and Monday with high temperatures both days in the upper 70’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 80 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 79 degrees.

Have a great night!