Showers and fog possible overnight – Showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday with the potential for heavy rainfall and localized flooding

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Patchy fog will be possible late.  Low 66. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms.  Rainfall could be locally heavy at times which could result in localized flash flooding.  High 84. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low 68. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Rainfall could be locally heavy at times.  The high will be near 80 degrees. 

We will keep variable cloudy skies on Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be warm at 84 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be warm at 84 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with only a 20% chance of rain.  The high will be 83 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm.  The high will be 82 degrees. 

Wednesday looks nice right now with partly cloudy skies and a mild high of 78 degrees.

