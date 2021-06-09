Showers and fog possible overnight – Showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday with the potential for heavy rainfall and localized flooding

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog will be possible late. Low 66.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times which could result in localized flash flooding. High 84.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The high will be near 80 degrees.

We will keep variable cloudy skies on Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with only a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The high will be 82 degrees.

Wednesday looks nice right now with partly cloudy skies and a mild high of 78 degrees.

Have a great night!