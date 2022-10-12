The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies overnight with a 60% chance of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. The low will be 56 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for early Thursday with a 40% chance of showers early. The high will be 70 degrees.

A cold front will push south of the area Thursday afternoon clearing our skies through the afternoon.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 38 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high near 63 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Friday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 74 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 45 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 67 degrees.

Another system will move through the area Sunday night into Monday which will bring a 40% chance of rain to the area Sunday night into early Monday with much cooler temperatures. The high Monday will be 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a frost and freeze. The low will be 32 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 54 degrees.

Have a good night!