Showers and a few thunderstorms overnight – Cooler Tuesday with showers early

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with an 80% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms.

A cold front will move through overnight into early tomorrow which will bring cloudy skies and cooler temperatures tomorrow along with a 70% chance of showers and a few thunderstorms through the early afternoon. The high will be 74 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a cool low of 52 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 80 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a high near 85 degrees.

Friday will be the same with partly cloudy to cloudy skies and a high of 86 degrees.

The weather pattern will change a bit into the weekend with the chance of rain back in the forecast.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday with a high near 84 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high on Monday will be near 84 degrees.

We will keep overnight low temperatures through the period in the middle 60’s.

