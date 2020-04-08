Severe weather threat late Wednesday night/early Thursday

(WJHL)- There is an “Enhanced Risk” of severe weather late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning, especially for the western half of our area.



That means scattered to numerous severe thunderstorms are possible.



Here’s a closer look at our area. Damaging winds, large hail and even a tornado or two are possible.

While a few widely scattered thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon, the main fuel for storms is expected overnight between Midnight and 6 AM Thursday.

Storms could arrive as early as Midnight, but our high-resolution computer models suggest arrival is more likely to occur around 2 to 5 AM.

Damaging winds are the main concern with the storms overnight as a squall line moving in from the west could hold together. 60 to 80 mph winds are possible in the worst storms. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted our area as having a 15-30% chance of damaging winds within 25 miles of one place. That is fairly high for our area.

Large hail isn’t expected to be as widespread, but many storms could still pack quarter to golf ball-sized hail. There is a 15% chance of large hail within 25 miles of one place.

The tornado risk is low overall compared to the primary threats of damaging winds and large hail. However, it’s not zero. A tornado or two is possible. If we do see any tornadoes, the impacts should be confined to a small area.

Always have a way to get warnings while you’re sleeping. Check the notifications for the WJHL Weather App. Leave your phone ON and make sure your “Do Not Disturb” setting is turned OFF. As always, we will keep you updated on air and online.