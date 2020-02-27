Severe Weather Awareness Week: Tornado safety and preparedness

(WJHL)- Severe Weather Awareness Week continues in Tennessee. Wednesday’s top is all about tornadoes.



Tornadoes are a violent rotating column of air that form at the bottom of a thunderstorm and extend down to the ground.

From 1950 to 2018, there have been several tornadoes in east Tennessee. Greene County has had the most with 11.

If there is a threat for tornadoes, you’ll hear about a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning. You need to know the difference between being prepared and taking immediate action.

During a tornado, never seek shelter in a mobile home if you can help it. You should find a sturdier structure if at all possible.

The ideal place at home or work is in a basement or in an interior room like a bathroom or closet with no windows. That safe place should also be on the lowest level of the building.



Know what to do when a tornado strikes. Having a plan can save lives! Here are some tips from NOAA:



Stay Weather-Ready: Continue to listen to local news or a NOAA Weather Radio to stay updated about tornado watches and warnings.

At Your House: If you are in a tornado warning, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room away from windows. Don’t forget pets if time allows.

At Your Workplace or School: Follow your tornado drill and proceed to your tornado shelter location quickly and calmly. Stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms such as cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

Outside: Seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately if a tornado is approaching. Sheds and storage facilities are not safe. Neither is a mobile home or tent. If you have time, get to a safe building.

In a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive to the closest shelter. If you are unable to make it to a safe shelter, either get down in your car and cover your head, or abandon your car and seek shelter in a low lying area such as a ditch or ravine.







