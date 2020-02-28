Severe Weather Awareness Week: Severe thunderstorms

(WJHL)- Severe Weather Awareness Week continues in Tennessee. Thursday’s topic is all about severe thunderstorms.



Here’s the official definition of a severe thunderstorm. Notice lightning is not a component.

It’s important to know the difference between a Severe Thunderstorm Watch and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. You need to know whether you should be staying alert or taking immediate action.

There are some things to keep in behind before severe weather hits. Here are some recommendations from NOAA:

When severe weather is occurring, don’t panic. Instead, put your plan into action. Here are some recommendations from NOAA:

When severe weather has passed, and it’s safe to come out of your place, do some checking. Here’s what NOAA recommends:

