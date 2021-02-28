Severe Weather Awareness Week begins in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) announced Sunday that Severe Weather Awareness Week has kicked off in the state on Feb. 28 until March 6.

The awareness effort aims to encourage Tennesseans to prioritize planning and preparation during severe weather.

TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said that parts of Tennessee face severe weather warnings as the awareness week begins.

“Even today, at the start of Severe Weather Week, Tennessee is under some form of severe weather advisory, from flash flooding to the possibility of tornadoes,” Sheehan said. “All Tennesseans should take a few moments to review their emergency plans, have at least two ways to receive weather warnings and take advantage of the programs our partners at the National Weather Service are offering this week.”

While a handful of regions within the state prepare for severe weather this week, News Channel 11’s Tyler Allender said flooding in the Tri-Cities, Tenn. might not be as severe as anticipated, but other areas should prepare for flooding.

“Flooding looks a little less of a threat than previously thought,” Allender said. “We are still mostly concerned about flooding in Kentucky and a few cases of flooding possible in northern Southwest Virginia overnight into Monday morning.”

In partnership with TEMA, the National Weather Service will offer a series of virtual training throughout the week to supply Tennesseans with the tools to handle inclement weather.

These can be accessed by CLICKING HERE.

According to TEMA, this year’s Severe Weather Week marks a year since the deadly tornado outbreaks in Middle and East Tennessee last spring, resulting in 25 deaths statewide and either damaging or destroying 3,600 residential and commercial properties.

TEMA provided a list of pointers to consider ahead of severe weather:

Never venture into high water, either on foot or in a vehicle

If you’re outside and hear thunder, go indoors immediately

Go to a basement or an innermost, first floor room in your home if you’re told to take shelter during a tornado warning

Know the location of and route to your office or building’s tornado shelter

Never try to outrun a tornado

Have an emergency plan ready at places where your family spends time — work, school, daycare, commuting and outdoor events

Emergency plans should include where to meet and with whom family members should check in if separated during a severe weather emergency

TEMA’s ReadyTN mobile app is available for Apple and Android devices and features the following:

Basic emergency kit checklists and emergency checklists for special populations

Detailed descriptions and information on the major hazards in Tennessee

Notices of public alerts and warnings issued in Tennessee

A regional list of local emergency management agency contacts by county

Traffic updates from the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s SmartWay resource

Information on American Red Cross shelters that may be open near their locations in emergency situations

Immediate visual notification on TEMA’s operational status and whether a State of Emergency exists

A complete list of ReadyTN’s features, as well as direct links to download, is available on TEMA’s website.

Emergency preparedness kits should include one gallon of water per day, per person and per pet for three to five days. The kit should also contain enough nonperishable food items for each family member, including pets, for three to five days.

Other items to include are flashlights, a battery-powered radio, extra batteries, a first aid kit, personal hygiene items, a cellphone charger or solar chargers and copies of important family documents.

For more information, CLICK HERE.