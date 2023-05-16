TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a slate of severe thunderstorm watches for local counties on Tuesday.

According to a bulletin posted by the NWS, multiple counties and cities in News Channel 11’s viewing area are impacted:

Kentucky

  • Letcher County
  • Leslie County

Tennessee

  • Hawkins County
  • Sullivan County

Virginia

  • Buchanan County
  • Dickenson County
  • Lee County
  • Russell County
  • Scott County
  • Washington County
  • Wise County
  • Bristol
  • Norton

The watch issued by the NWS is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.