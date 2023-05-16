TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a slate of severe thunderstorm watches for local counties on Tuesday.

According to a bulletin posted by the NWS, multiple counties and cities in News Channel 11’s viewing area are impacted:

Kentucky

Letcher County

Leslie County

Tennessee

Hawkins County

Sullivan County

Virginia

Buchanan County

Dickenson County

Lee County

Russell County

Scott County

Washington County

Wise County

Bristol

Norton

The watch issued by the NWS is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.