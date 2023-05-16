TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a slate of severe thunderstorm watches for local counties on Tuesday.
According to a bulletin posted by the NWS, multiple counties and cities in News Channel 11’s viewing area are impacted:
Kentucky
- Letcher County
- Leslie County
Tennessee
- Hawkins County
- Sullivan County
Virginia
- Buchanan County
- Dickenson County
- Lee County
- Russell County
- Scott County
- Washington County
- Wise County
- Bristol
- Norton
The watch issued by the NWS is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they become available.