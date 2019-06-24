Severe Thunderstorm Watch canceled for most local counties

UPDATE: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been canceled for most of the area. A few counties remain under the watch, which is set to expire at 9 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of the area through 9 PM tonight. Damaging winds, heavy downpours, hail and potentially an isolated tornado will be the main threats. At this point, storms will be likely between 5 PM and 9 PM. Please stay weather aware tonight and have a way to receive weather alerts! There is a 60% chance for rain and storms tonight with a low of 64 degrees.

Tomorrow we have a 20% chance for a few showers early before we see partly cloudy skies and a high of 85 degrees.

We will stay relatively dry both Wednesday and Thursday with hot highs back in the mid to upper 80s.

A few scattered showers and storms return for the end of the week into the weekend with morning lows in the 60s and highs in the mid 80s.

