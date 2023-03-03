Strong to severe thunderstorms move through our region from 3-8 p.m. today. This line of storms will produce damaging winds and possibly a few isolated tornadoes

Most of our region is under a High Wind Warning until 4 a.m. Saturday. We can see non-thunderstorm winds sustained winds of 25-40 mph and gusts up to 60 mph. Thunderstorms cold produce winds upwards of 60 mph.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers and windy conditions tonight with a low of 42 degrees. Winds will still be strong coming from the West with sustained winds of 25-35 mph and gusts up to 55 mph.

A High Wind Warning will be in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Partly cloudy skies are back in the forecast for Saturday with a high of 57 degrees. Winds will still be present with winds coming from the West at 5-15 mph.

Fair skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 34 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 65 degrees.

Clear skies with chilly temperatures on tap for Sunday night with a low near 37 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 72 degrees.

We will see clouds start to push back into the area Monday night with a low near 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Wednesday with a cool high of 55 degrees.

A 40% chance of rain on Thursday with a high of 52 degrees.

And for next Friday, a 50% chance of rain with a high of 45 degrees.