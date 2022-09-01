The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies are forecast for tonight with a low near 58 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. The high will be 87 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a low of 62 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday with a high near 83 degrees. The chance of rain is 40%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for next Thursday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Have a great night!