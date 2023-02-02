After finding out that we are getting 6 more weeks of winter weather from Punxsutawney Phil, the full moon this month has a very fitting name.

The Snow moon is the full moon for the month of February and you will be able to see the Snow Moon on February 5th!

The best time to the Snow Moon is at it’s peak illumination at 6:02PM just after sunset on Sunday. The Snow Moon was given it’s name because February is the snowiest month on average across the United States.

A couple of other names that this full moon goes by is the “Bald Eagle Moon” and the “Bear Moon”.

The Snow Moon is also called the “Hunger Moon” because hunting is very difficult in the middle of winter.