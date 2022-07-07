The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for 50% chance thunderstorms tonight. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times with the passing The low tonight 70 degrees.

Thunderstorms are in the forecast for tomorrow. The chance of rain is 50%. Some of the storms could produce locally heavy rain and strong winds. The high will be 89 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for tomorrow night 60% chance of rain. The low will be 70 degrees.

Saturday calls for mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms any time of the day and showers likely with a 70% chance of rain. Some of the storms could produce locally heavy rain and strong winds. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with a 40 % of rain through the period. The low Saturday night will be 67 degrees with a high Sunday of 83 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny skies with a high of 86 degrees.

Tuesday calls for sunny skies and a high of 88 degrees.

On Wednesday partly cloudy skies are in the forecast with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be 88 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of rain.

Have a great night!