The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for producing damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The low will be warm at 69 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms that do fire up could be strong to severe with the potential of producing damaging winds and heavy rainfall. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 70 degrees.

We will keep the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday with a high near 88 degrees. The chance of rain is 60%. Storms could be strong to possibly severe Friday.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 70 degrees,

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

