Scattered thunderstorm through the evening – Rain chances increase for Tuesday afternoon and evening

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms through at least Midnight. Rain chance is 30%. Low 69

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds, hail and heavy rainfall. The high will be 92.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 88.

Have a great night!