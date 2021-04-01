Scattered snow flurries early – Clearing late – Freeze Warning

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for the area tonight with scattered snow showers. The highest elevations could pick up a very light snowfall accumulation through 2 AM. A Freeze Warning is in effect with low temperatures near 24 degrees. Skies will clear through sunrise.

Friday will be sunny, breezy, and chilly with a high near 46 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Friday night with a freeze and frost across the entire area. The low will be 23 degrees with some upper teens possible in the highest elevations.

Saturday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 60 degrees.

We will see clear skies Saturday night with a frost and possible freeze. The low will be 32 degrees.

Easter Sunday will be sunny and warmer with a high near 66 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday and Tuesday with afternoon high temperatures near 70 on Monday and in be lower 70’s on Tuesday.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a few scattered showers late. The high Wednesday will be near 74 degrees.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday with a high near 73 degrees.

Have a great night!