The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Cloudy and windy tonight with a 60% chance of rain. Low 48.

Morning clouds and scattered showers give way to clearing skies late Friday morning through the afternoon. It will be chilly with temperatures in the 50’s during the afternoon.

Clear skies are forecast for Friday night with frost possible. Low 33.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, breezy and cool with a high in the upper 50’s to near 60.

Have a great night.