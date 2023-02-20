(WJHL) — Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a 40% chance of scattered showers overnight with cloudy skies. The low will be 47.

A 20% chance of lingering showers is possible in the morning with a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. The high will be 62.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with a low of 46.

Wednesday, we could see a 20% chance of a few stray showers in the morning; otherwise, we will see a mix of sun and clouds. The high will be 78.

Wednesday night, we will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers moving in late. The low will be 59.

Thursday, we will see a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 76. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 46.

Friday, we will see mostly cloudy skies the high will be 57. Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 40.

Saturday, we will see a 60% chance of scattered showers with a high of 54. Saturday night scattered showers will continue. The low will be 46.

Sunday, we will see a 60% chance of scattered showers with a high of 62. Sunday night scattered showers will move out. The low will be 37.

Monday, we will see mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered showers towards the evening. The high will be 60.