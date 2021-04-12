Scattered showers Tuesday with a better rain chance Wednesday – Much cooler Thursday

Fair skies are forecast for the area tonight with a chilly low of 45 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of scattered showers in the afternoon.  The high will be near 70 degrees. 

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers.  The low will be 47 degrees. 

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of showers.  The high will be near 68 degrees. 

We will keep a few scattered showers late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.  The low Wednesday night will be 42 with a high on Thursday at a chilly 58 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high near 62 degrees. 

Have a great night!

