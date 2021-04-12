Scattered showers Tuesday with a better rain chance Wednesday – Much cooler Thursday

Fair skies are forecast for the area tonight with a chilly low of 45 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of scattered showers in the afternoon. The high will be near 70 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 47 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of showers. The high will be near 68 degrees.

We will keep a few scattered showers late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. The low Wednesday night will be 42 with a high on Thursday at a chilly 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high near 62 degrees.

Have a great night!