The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for scattered showers rolling through the overnight tonight. Looking at a 30% chance of rain with a low of 59 degrees.
Starting off Thursday with a few thunderstorms and scattered showers for the rest of the afternoon and evening. The chance of rain will be 70% with a high of 74 degrees. Winds will be gusty coming up from the south at 5-15 mph.
Lingering showers continue through Thursday night. The low will be 50 degrees.
More scattered showers on tap, for Friday we will see a 50 percent chance of scattered showers. The high will be 60 degrees.
Scattered showers continue through Friday night with a low of 45 degrees.
A 50% chance of scattered showers on tap for Saturday with a high of 63 degrees.
Showers taper off Saturday night with a low of 40 degrees. Just in time for the Easter Bunny to make a visit to the region!
Easter Sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds, so any Easter plans look good to go! The high will be 68 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies on tap for Sunday night with a low of 40 degrees.
Monday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 69 degrees.
Monday night will be mostly clear with a low of 42 degrees.
Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with a mild high of 75 degrees.
And on tap for next Wednesday, mostly sunny skies with a mild high of 78 degrees.
Have a great night!