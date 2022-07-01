The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies this evening with a slight chance of a few showers early. Partly cloudy skies overnight with a low near 68 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 68 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the July 4th Holiday on Monday. The chance of rain is 40% . The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and hot with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy with a 60 % chance of scattered thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Have a great holiday weekend!