The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered showers. The low will be 52 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 20% chance of scattered showers or a stray thunderstorm. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms late. The low will be 56 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast Thursday morning with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for strong winds and heavy rains. Skies will become sunny through the afternoon. The high will be near 68 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 38 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and mild with a high near 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday with a low near 45 and a high on Saturday near 72 degrees. We have a 20% chance of a shower on Saturday.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a slight chance of a shower. The high will be near 70 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 50% chance of showers. The high will be 68 degrees.

We keep scattered showers in the forecast Monday night and Tuesday with a low near 40 degrees and a high on Tuesday near 58 degrees.

Have a great night!