The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight with a low of 63 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Saturday with a high of 83 degrees. The rain chance Saturday will be 50%.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with scattered showers possible. The low will be 67 degrees.

Storm chances ramp up late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night and Monday.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Sunday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially during the late afternoon into the evening. The high will be 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Monday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 79 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are also in the forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Wednesday brings back the sun and clouds and drying out a little with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

On Thursday, we’ll see sun and clouds with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

