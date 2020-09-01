Scattered showers thunderstorms tonight and Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees,

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers. Low 68.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees,

Have a great night!