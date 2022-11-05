The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and wind subsiding overnight along with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 58 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 77 degrees.

We keep a few scattered showers in the forecast for Sunday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a possible record-setting high of 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. The low will be 50 with a high on Tuesday near 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with a low near 43 degrees and a high on Wednesday near 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a few showers possible. The low will be 52 degrees.

A tropical system will affect our area as we get to the end of the week.

Friday will be cloudy and cool with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 63 degrees.

