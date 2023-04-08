The Storm Team 11 calls for scattered showers today with a 40 percent chance of rain. Showers will taper off in the late afternoon. The high today will be 53 degrees.

Skies will start to clear tonight just in time for the Easter Bunny to make a visit to the region! The low tonight will be a chilly 35 degrees. Some areas may see some patchy frost early tomorrow morning.

Easter Sunday will be mostly sunny, so any Easter plans look good to go! The high will be 65 degrees.

Clear skies on tap for Sunday night with a chilly low of 34 degrees.

We will be in for a dry week coming up as temperatures start to warm back up!

Monday we will see sunny skies with a high of 68 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly clear with a low of 40 degrees.

Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with a mild high of 71 degrees.

Tuesday night will be clear with a low of 42 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny skies with a mild high of 75 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 79 degrees.

And for next Friday, we will start to see some clouds push back into the region with a high of 80 degrees.

Have a great day and a Happy Easter!