The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a few scattered showers overnight with a low of 63 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday with a high of 83 degrees. The rain chance Saturday will be 50%.

Download the WJHL Weather App from the App Store or Google Play.

Saturday night will give way to a few scattered showers. The low will be 67 degrees.

Rain chances increase Sunday afternoon into Monday.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast Sunday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Monday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 79 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are also in the forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 80 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Thursday, sun and clouds with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday along with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Have a great weekend!