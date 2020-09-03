Storm Team 11: Scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps variable cloudy skies in the area tonight with a few scattered showers possible. The low will be 68 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 87 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 66.

Friday will give way to variable cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84.

We will see fair skies over the weekend with lower humidity and comfortable temperatures.

Have a great night!