The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms through the evening. The low will be 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a 30% chance of scattered showers. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 62 degrees.

Wednesday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be near 78 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with scattered showers possible. The low will be 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great night!