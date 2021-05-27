Scattered showers possible overnight – Showers and thunderstorms Friday with cooler air for the weekend

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a 20% chance of a rain. The low will be mild at 62 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the day. A few of the afternoon and early evening storms could be strong to possibly severe with the potential for damaging winds and possible hail. The high will be 82 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Friday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a 40% chance of rain early in the day. The high temperature will be 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 48 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 20% chance of a spotty shower. The high will be cool at 70 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild for the Memorial Day Holiday. The high will be 77 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 52 degrees.

Tuesday will give way to partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 78 degrees.

Look for variable cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days. The high both days will be near 82 degrees.

Have a great night.