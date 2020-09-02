Scattered showers possible overnight and again Wednesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps variable cloudy skies in the region overnight with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68.

Look for partly cloudy skies Wednesday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong. The high will be 87 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 68 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Have a great night!