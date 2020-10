The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Cloudy skies overnight with a 30% chance of rain as a cold front moves across the area. Low 54.

Morning clouds give way to afternoon sun Tuesday with a high near 70.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 40.

Wednesday will be sunny and mild with a high near 74.

Cold air will return to the area Friday with high temperatures in the 50’s.

Have a great night!