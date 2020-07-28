Scattered showers overnight with an increase in showers and thunderstorms Tuesday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies and a chance for a few scattered showers overnight. Low 67. Patchy fog will be possible late night into the early morning.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy with some of the passing showers and thunderstorms. High 85.

Variable cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 87,

Have a great night.