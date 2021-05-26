Scattered showers overnight with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday – Rain Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:


The Storm Team 11 evening forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms.  The low will be 62 degrees. 

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The high will be 86 degrees. 

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.  The low will be near 62 degrees. 

Friday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and the evening hours.  The high will be near 82 degrees. 

We keep the chance of rain Friday night with a low of 59 degrees. 

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 40% chance of rain especially through the early afternoon.  The high will be much cooler at 72 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night into Sunday with a 20% chance of rain on Sunday.  The low Saturday night will be 52 degrees with a high on Sunday near 73 degrees. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 48 degrees. 

Monday will be beautiful with partly cloudy skies and a high near 77 degrees for the Memorial Day holiday. 

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 50 degrees. 

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of scattered showers.  The high will be 80 degrees. 

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday.  The chance of rain is 30%.  The high Wednesday will be 79 degrees.

Have a great night!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss