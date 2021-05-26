Scattered showers overnight with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday – Rain Friday



The Storm Team 11 evening forecast calls for partly cloudy skies overnight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The low will be 62 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 62 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms especially during the afternoon and the evening hours. The high will be near 82 degrees.

We keep the chance of rain Friday night with a low of 59 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 40% chance of rain especially through the early afternoon. The high will be much cooler at 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night into Sunday with a 20% chance of rain on Sunday. The low Saturday night will be 52 degrees with a high on Sunday near 73 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 48 degrees.

Monday will be beautiful with partly cloudy skies and a high near 77 degrees for the Memorial Day holiday.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday. The chance of rain is 30%. The high Wednesday will be 79 degrees.

Have a great night!