Scattered showers overnight – Sun and clouds and cooler Thursday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 47 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with breezy and cooler temperatures. The high will be near 60 to 62 degrees with a northwest wind at 10 to 15 mph and some higher gusts.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with areas of patchy frost. The low will be 36 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with an afternoon high near 62 degrees.

We will see scattered showers on Saturday with a high near 58 degrees. The chance of rain is 30%. Scattered showers remain in the forecast for Saturday night and Sunday with a low near 42 degrees and a high near on Sunday near 60. The rain chance of rain Sunday is 40%.

Scattered showers are forecast for Monday with a cool high near 59 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high 62 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 60.

Have a great night!